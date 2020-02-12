JENSEN, Dr. William George (Bill) April 5, 1924 - February 5, 2020 It is with heartfelt sadness that we announce the passing of Dr William George (Bill) Jensen, 95. Born in Saskatchewan in 1924, an intelligent and compassionate man, he graduated from the University of Alberta as a Medical Doctor and with his wife, Daisy, he settled in Vancouver in the late 1950's. As a dedicated doctor and family man he spent his medical career in North Vancouver, working out of Lions Gate Hospital, until his retirement in the early 1990's. Despite his many accomplishments, Bill always remained a humble, down to earth man. He and Daisy (married 73 years) were renowned for their generosity and kind deeds to others, performed quietly and without fanfare. The family wishes to thank the staff at Dania Home in Burnaby, B.C., for their wonderful and compassionate care for Bill in the last months of his life. No service, by Bill's and Daisy's request.
Published in The North Shore News from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020