Bill Mann passed peacefully on the evening of July 13, 2020 at the Capilano Care Centre in West Vancouver, BC. Bill's wife of 65 years, Naomi (nee Henderson), was by his side. Bill was born in Winnipeg, MB on April 28, 1933 to Richard (d.1973) and Ethel (nee Redden, d.1985) Mann. Bill and Naomi were married in Winnipeg on August 31, 1955 and raised five children. Bill graduated with a commerce degree from the University of Manitoba and pursued a career in retail management with the Hudson's Bay Company and Beaver Lumber. Bill ended his business career in West Vancouver as a financial advisor with the Investors Group. Bill was predeceased by his son John (d.2019), who was a songwriter, actor and entertainer. Bill is survived by Naomi, their children Jeff (Linda Morrison), Jim (Pam), Barb (Luc Gauthier) and Rob (Jannicke Wiig) and daughter-in-law Jill Daum. Bill leaves behind nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Bill and Naomi joined the congregation of the West Vancouver United Church on their initial move to Vancouver in 1973. They remained active with the church until their health limited them from doing so. Given the limitations currently in place for attendance at services at Bill and Naomi's church, the celebration of Bill's life will be delayed until such time as it is safe for people to travel and get together in his honour. Bill's family would like to thank the staff of Capilano Care Centre for providing palliative care to Bill during his final weeks and for their on-going care and attention to Naomi. Should you wish to acknowledge Bill's passing, please consider donations to the Alzheimer's Society. To write a condolence to the family please go to www.mckenziefuneralservice.com/obits