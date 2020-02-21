Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William James PILKINGTON. View Sign Obituary

PILKINGTON, William James March 1, 1922 - February 13, 2020 It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our dear father, grandfather, and great-grandfather on February 13, 2020 at the age of 97 years old. Bill touched many lives and cherished most his time with family. His inquisitive, adventurous spirit allowed him to appreciate life to its fullest. In 1952, he became a firefighter in the District of North Vancouver, working at four different fire halls over 30 years. He served in the IAFF local 1183, eventually retiring as Captain from Montroyal Hall in 1982. Bill was a true gentleman who lived, worked, and loved with a dignified grace. A member of West Vancouver Baptist Church since 1967, he leaves behind a legacy of commitment and dedication to family and community. His soft-hearted, gentle soul will be held fondly in our hearts. Predeceased by his beloved wife of 73 years, Alma, Bill is survived and lovingly remembered by his sons Terry (Tamara), Wayne (Rosemary), his daughter Gale (Peter), 8 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. The family would like to thank Coastal Health Home Support for caring for Bill, as well as Kiki Cleaners, both of which enabled him to live independently in his home. A celebration of Bill's life, officiated by Pastors Bob Bahr and Axel Schoeber, will be held at West Vancouver Baptist Church, 450 Mathers Avenue, West Vancouver on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 1:00pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to a charity of your choice.





It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our dear father, grandfather, and great-grandfather on February 13, 2020 at the age of 97 years old. Bill touched many lives and cherished most his time with family. His inquisitive, adventurous spirit allowed him to appreciate life to its fullest. In 1952, he became a firefighter in the District of North Vancouver, working at four different fire halls over 30 years. He served in the IAFF local 1183, eventually retiring as Captain from Montroyal Hall in 1982. Bill was a true gentleman who lived, worked, and loved with a dignified grace. A member of West Vancouver Baptist Church since 1967, he leaves behind a legacy of commitment and dedication to family and community. His soft-hearted, gentle soul will be held fondly in our hearts. Predeceased by his beloved wife of 73 years, Alma, Bill is survived and lovingly remembered by his sons Terry (Tamara), Wayne (Rosemary), his daughter Gale (Peter), 8 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. The family would like to thank Coastal Health Home Support for caring for Bill, as well as Kiki Cleaners, both of which enabled him to live independently in his home. A celebration of Bill's life, officiated by Pastors Bob Bahr and Axel Schoeber, will be held at West Vancouver Baptist Church, 450 Mathers Avenue, West Vancouver on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 1:00pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to a charity of your choice. Published in The North Shore News from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for North Shore News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close