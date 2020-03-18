Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William L. Hall. View Sign Obituary

It is with deeply saddened hearts that we announce the passing of our father, William (Bill) Leonard Hall. Bill was born April 9th, 1940 in Vancouver and passed away on March 6th, 2020 at the North Shore Hospice. Bill lived with Parkinson’s disease for many years, but he refused to let it prevent him from living his life to the fullest.



Bill leaves behind a large and loving family including his four children Jennifer, Chris (Helen), Stephen, and David (Dana) as well as four beloved grandchildren Sophia, William, Adam, and Ruby.



Bill was predeceased by his parents, Robin and Evah Hall. He will also be missed by his two brothers Ken (Wendy) and Alan, dear cousins, nieces and nephews, Beverley Hall and her family in Alberta, his companion Faye Pegg, and many lifelong friends and former employees.



Bill grew up in Vancouver, attended UBC, and worked at Harrisons and Crosfield Ltd. in Edmonton, Alberta before relocating to West Vancouver and joining Commander Warehouse Equipment Ltd. Bill and his business partner, Earle Morriss enjoyed over 71 years of friendship while growing Commander Warehouse Equipment across western Canada. Bill enjoyed summers in the Okanagan with his family, golfing, skiing, Friendship Force and curling at Hollyburn Country Club.



Bill had a sense of adventure and travelled the world making many new friendships along the way. The family wishes to thank Faye, Kippy, Denise, and Dave Wilman for their support over these last years.



Bill loved to celebrate but he cared for the wellness of his family and friends more. His Celebration of Life will be postponed until it is deemed safe for large groups to gather. In the meantime, please raise a glass to Bill on April 9th, which would have been his 80th birthday. The date of his celebration of life will be posted in the paper.

