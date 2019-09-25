With heavy hearts, we announce the sudden, yet peaceful, passing of Bill on September 16, 2019.
Bill will be lovingly remembered and forever missed by his wife, Bonnie; children, Shari, Sandi, and Ian (Leslie); grandchildren, Danielle (Tyler), Jordan, Lindsay, Zachary, Samantha, Ryan, Nicholas, and Logan; great-grandchildren, Lily and Emma; and many relatives and friends.
Bill was an avid golfer, successful businessman, loyal friend, and, above all, a devoted husband and father. Family meant the world to him.
Born and raised in Nelson, BC, Bill moved his family to North Vancouver in 1971, where he established and led the helm of the highly successful North Shore Parts until his retirement twelve years ago.
Bill was very active in the automotive industry, serving as the founding father and president of Allied Wholesale Distributors for many years.
Bill enjoyed returning to Nelson often to see his parents (Eva and Albert Hamson, deceased), and to appreciate the beach, golf, and his dear friends there. Bill also revelled in his and Bonnie's snowbird home in Palm Desert, where their countless friends would often stop by to share in their generosity and laughter.
Deepest thanks to Dr. Biskupska, Dr. Bains, and Dr. Doe for their incredible support and treatment, and to the doctors and nurses at Lions Gate Hospital Palliative Care.
Bill's life will be celebrated on October 3, 2019, from 11 am to 3 pm at Seymour Golf and Country Club, 3723 Mt Seymour Parkway, North Vancouver.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a charitable donation to the Osprey Community Foundation, B-8 625 Front Street, Nelson, BC V1L 4B6.
Published in The North Shore News from Sept. 25 to Oct. 24, 2019