STUBBS, William (Bill) Leslie



May 22,1922 - June 27,2020



It is with sorrow we announce the death of our beloved Dad/Grandpa, William (Bill) Stubbs, on Saturday June 27th at the age of 98. Predeceased by his loving wife, June, in 2002. They shared a wonderful life together, finding joy in the simplest of pleasures.



Born in Sheffield England, Bill was a proud WW2 veteran of the RAF, grateful to have survived the war. He and June married in 1949 before moving to Canada.



His career as a world class insurance executive took him from Canada to Australia and then London before retiring back to his beloved Vancouver. Retirement for Bill and June involved travelling the world to explore new places and visit their ever expanding collection of friends.



Bill’s greatest love and devotion was for his family. He was a loving husband to June for nearly 54 years, a great father to Simon (Betty) and Martyn (Leslie) and an adoring Grandpa to Adam and Kelly (Kyle).



He was a kind and generous man with a profound sense of responsibility and integrity. Unpretentious and free of judgment, he took an avid interest in the lives and welfare of friends and family around the world. He was a life long learner with a passion for reading. His patience, wisdom and guidance will be lovingly remembered and sorely missed.



At Dad’s request, reinforced by the COVID issues, there will be no service. He wanted those who knew him to remember him with a smile and the knowledge that he appreciated your love and friendship over the years.



Dad, they say a man’s actions speak louder than words, and your selfless actions made a wonderful difference in the lives of your family and friends. You enriched so many lives. Rest in Peace.



