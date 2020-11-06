1/1
William Lee Wilks
February 14, 1941 - November 02, 2020
It is with great sadness that we say goodbye to our beloved Lee - son, father, brother, grandfather, and spouse. Lee was predeceased by his wife, Beverley. He is survived by his mother, Ona Wilks; aunt, Joy Tedford; sister, Terrie McGill; sons, Roy (Annette), Ken (Anita), and Michael (Gabriela); step-daughter, Carol Broomhall (Dave); grandchildren, Wesley, Sidney, Evan, Sienna, and Oliver; and loving spouse, Carole Bellinger.

Lee will also be remembered by his many friends, colleagues, and acquaintances from around the world, through his career with various companies in Vancouver, his service with the Seaforth Highlanders, his many years as a Scout and serving as a leader in the Dunbar-Point Grey region. He also connected with many people during his worldwide travel adventures.

He passed after bravely fighting his multiple health challenges during 2020.

His infectiously joyous laughter, his bigger smile, his biggest hugs, and his crushing handshakes will never be forgotten.

No flowers by request. Donations in his memory may be made to Lions Gate Hospital.

Published in North Shore News from Nov. 6 to Dec. 6, 2020.
