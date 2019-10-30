William Nelson Harborne

Obituary

It is with sadness that we announce the passing of "Big Bad Bill". Dad passed away peacefully after a battle with many health alignments. As Mom would say, "his batteries finally ran out".

He is survived by wife of 65 years, Doris, and children, Bruce (Diane), Stephen (Bernadette), Ray, and Rhonda (Blain). He is also remembered by his 14 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. We will all miss his humour, big hugs. and that larger than life singing voice.

A big thank you to the nursing staff at Langley Memorial Hospital for the care you provided, especially during his final days.
Published in The North Shore News from Oct. 30 to Nov. 28, 2019
