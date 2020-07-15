TIVY, William Norman December 2, 1927 - June 27, 2020
Bill Tivy passed away on June 27th at the age of 92. He was born in Rivers, Manitoba and graduated in 1950 from the U. of M. with a professional electrical engineering degree. He moved to the west coast with his young family in 1956 and worked for BC Hydro for 30 years and then enjoyed an active retirement, travelling and spending winters in Arizona. In the past year he struggled with blindness and decreased mobility, but always enjoyed a lively discussion with his family and friends. Bill loved music, dancing, reading, humour, swimming and had a keen, inquiring mind always asking questions. He also loved to sit down at the West Van sea wall in the sun. He will be sorely missed by his wife of 69 years, June and his three children Janice (Steve), Debra (Bill) and Brian. He also leaves behind 7 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and a great-great granddaughter. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to www.mckenziefuneralservices.com