1/1
William Norman TIVY
12/02/1927 - 6/27/2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TIVY, William Norman December 2, 1927 - June 27, 2020 Bill Tivy passed away on June 27th at the age of 92. He was born in Rivers, Manitoba and graduated in 1950 from the U. of M. with a professional electrical engineering degree. He moved to the west coast with his young family in 1956 and worked for BC Hydro for 30 years and then enjoyed an active retirement, travelling and spending winters in Arizona. In the past year he struggled with blindness and decreased mobility, but always enjoyed a lively discussion with his family and friends. Bill loved music, dancing, reading, humour, swimming and had a keen, inquiring mind always asking questions. He also loved to sit down at the West Van sea wall in the sun. He will be sorely missed by his wife of 69 years, June and his three children Janice (Steve), Debra (Bill) and Brian. He also leaves behind 7 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and a great-great granddaughter. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to www.mckenziefuneralservices.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in North Shore News from Jul. 15 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McKenzie Funeral Services
Suite 200 - 100 Park Royal South
West Vancouver, BC V7T 1A2
(604) 926-5121
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved