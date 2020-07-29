Proud father of Tom, Rob, Paula, and Mary and loyal husband of Pat ("Pudge") for 71 years. Bill grew up in Vancouver and worked for Imperial Oil Limited for 33 years, retiring in 1982 as the Pacific Division's Environmental Coordinator. From youth he was involved in coaching and playing or watching sports of all kinds, but golf was his passion. Many family vacations were spent in the Cariboo region he loved so much. During retirement Bill and Pat enjoyed countless picnics with their close network of friends and many many trips exploring BC and further afield. Bill considered himself incredibly fortunate to have been able to live until last year in the same house in West Vancouver that he and Pat built for the growing family in 1959. The family would like to pass our sincere thanks to the caretakers who helped make this stay possible, especially his wonderful friend Anne Ramer. Bonum aeternum.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store