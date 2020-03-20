Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Robert STUART. View Sign Obituary

STUART, William Robert April 15, 1926 - March 4, 2020 Remembered with Love Our dear Bill left us peacefully at Lions Gate Hospital in the arms of his beloved wife of 60 years, having lived well to the age of 93, during what he called "the best of times". He departed with the valour and dignity of the old soldier he was, on the date of March 4th, as onward he courageously "marched forth". Bill always said his life began the day he met his Louise, on a night long ago he referred to as "Some Enchanted Evening". He was a loving, gentle man, patient, kind, positive and good-natured, a good friend to all, and a warm and wise mentor to his children and grandchildren, who looked up to him in every way. He delighted in gatherings of family and friends and loved his home, bringing to it music and song, often reminding us that "Life is sweet". He was a natural and entertaining story teller and author, who magnetically gathered all around him to listen, laugh and learn about life, about his wonderful memories, and about the extraordinary times in which he lived in Canadian history. We treasure his wonderful handwritten letters and book of memoirs which are full of wisdom and humour. His eventful life began in Guelph, Ontario where he was born. He graduated from the University of Toronto in 1949, and went on to serve in the Canadian Army as an artillery officer (Captain) and pilot. Bill culminated his career as a lecturer, following a successful career in business which spanned the country. Since 1966, Bill and his family flourished on Vancouver's North Shore, under the wing of the mountains he so loved. His family was always closest to his heart: his wife, Louise; daughter Susanna and granddaughters Sarah and Stephanie; son Scott (Patricia) and grandchildren Scott, Jacqueline and Elsa. Son of the late Lionel Marshall Stuart and Helen Suzanne Stuart (née Partridge), he was predeceased by his sister Barbara, and is survived by his sister Ann, numerous extended family, and many friends. His gifts of wit and wisdom, open heartedness and laughter are legacies all will lovingly remember.







Our dear Bill left us peacefully at Lions Gate Hospital in the arms of his beloved wife of 60 years, having lived well to the age of 93, during what he called "the best of times". He departed with the valour and dignity of the old soldier he was, on the date of March 4th, as onward he courageously "marched forth". Bill always said his life began the day he met his Louise, on a night long ago he referred to as "Some Enchanted Evening". He was a loving, gentle man, patient, kind, positive and good-natured, a good friend to all, and a warm and wise mentor to his children and grandchildren, who looked up to him in every way. He delighted in gatherings of family and friends and loved his home, bringing to it music and song, often reminding us that "Life is sweet". He was a natural and entertaining story teller and author, who magnetically gathered all around him to listen, laugh and learn about life, about his wonderful memories, and about the extraordinary times in which he lived in Canadian history. We treasure his wonderful handwritten letters and book of memoirs which are full of wisdom and humour. His eventful life began in Guelph, Ontario where he was born. He graduated from the University of Toronto in 1949, and went on to serve in the Canadian Army as an artillery officer (Captain) and pilot. Bill culminated his career as a lecturer, following a successful career in business which spanned the country. Since 1966, Bill and his family flourished on Vancouver's North Shore, under the wing of the mountains he so loved. His family was always closest to his heart: his wife, Louise; daughter Susanna and granddaughters Sarah and Stephanie; son Scott (Patricia) and grandchildren Scott, Jacqueline and Elsa. Son of the late Lionel Marshall Stuart and Helen Suzanne Stuart (née Partridge), he was predeceased by his sister Barbara, and is survived by his sister Ann, numerous extended family, and many friends. His gifts of wit and wisdom, open heartedness and laughter are legacies all will lovingly remember. Published in The North Shore News from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for North Shore News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close