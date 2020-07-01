STEVENS, William (Bill) Russell Mordaunt Bill was born October, 2 1938 in Saanich, Vancouver Island and died May 8, 2020 in North Vancouver. The only son of the late Gerald and Daphne Stevens of Lynn Valley and North Pender Island. Survived by his beloved Vicki and son Jared (Mel) of Edmonton, step-children Tracy, Kristine and Russell, sisters Veronica, Carol and Tanis (Michael), seven nephews and niece Holly, their families and close friends. Bill lived a life full of hope and courage. He graduated from North Van High/Class of '56 and later lived in Oregon, where he became a tree surgeon with his Uncle Riley. After a bad accident, he returned to BC and bought and owned Black Top Taxi's #69 & #103 which he drove for nearly 25 years, and later drove for North Shore Taxi. This was a great job for him as he loved people. He was always interested and interesting, an artist, a walker, and a talker. He had a vast mind and huge knowledge. (He even incidentally helped to design the Canada Space Arm). He coped for many years with severe diabetes and passed peacefully in Lions Gate Hospital, no funeral. We thank Dr. Hazlett for his great help and care of Bill for many years, and for all of the wonderful staff at LGH and the PSS Team and Home Care support personnel. If you wish to make a donation in his memory to the hospital, we would be grateful. To us he was always this wild red-headed boy. We miss him.







