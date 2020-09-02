SHELLARD, William (Bill) It is with heartbreak and sadness that we announce the death of our loving Dad, William (Bill) Shellard. He was predeceased by his wife Ramona, his parents Aubrey and Georgina and sister Audrey. Bill was a social person with a generous spirit. He grew up in West Vancouver, and has since lived on the North Shore with his children; Pat (Sarah), Kelly and Bobbi (Dwain). He had 5 grandsons; Cullen, Quinn, Jordan, Jason, and Zach. He loved walking his dog Sunny, travelling, playing bridge with his many friends, teaching ESL and recently became quite the dancer at the LVCC. His open heart, kindness and acceptance of others will be sorely missed. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Heart & Stroke Foundation.







