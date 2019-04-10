Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wilma (Knighton) GUSS. View Sign

Late Wilma Guss (nee: Knighton) Sunrise: June 10, 1937 Sunset: April 1, 2019 It is with heavy hearts we announce that Wilma Guss, 81 of North Vancouver BC passed away Monday, April 1, 2019. Wilma was born June 10, 1937 in Victoria, BC to Frank and Susan Knighton, the only girl amongst 7 brothers. Wilma attended Port Alberni Residential School, where she cemented life long bonds with her cousins Harriet and Nora Jones. After Residential School she moved to Hollywood, California where she found work as a nurse's aide. Before returning to Canada, Wilma made a stop at a berry picking camp just outside Seattle, Washington to make extra money for her trip home, this resulted in a chance meeting with Roger Guss. Wilma and Roger settled in Mission IR No. 1 where they raised their five children. Wilma was a Council Member of the Squamish Nation who worked hard for local charities and non profit societies. She was a dedicated mom and friend. She reluctantly retired from an active work life after being diagnosed with dementia, but enjoyed her daily walks with son Roger and driving adventures with her son Edmund. Wilma greeted everyone with a smile and a 'Hey Gorgeous'. If you asked her name she likely replied 'Liz Taylor'. She loved her kids and reminded them often to be kind to each other, they are forever grateful for her teachings. Wilma is survived by and will be dearly missed by her brother Alfred Knighton; children Dawn, Tracey, Sheryl, Roger, and Edmund; grandchildren Dwayne, Nicole, Pauline, Melvin and Zachary; great grandchildren Tracey, Avery, Cherie; and many loving relatives and dear friends. Family would like to give much thanks to the amazing team at the North Shore Hospice. A funeral service was held on Monday, April 8, 2019 at 10:00 am. On-line condolences can be found at





