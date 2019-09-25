STIGTER, (nee Farmer) Winifred Kathleen September 20, 1926 - September 7, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce Wyn's peaceful passing at age 92, just shy of her 93rd birthday. Predeceased by beloved husband Jacobus "Ko" and son, Gary. Wyn is survived by her daughter, Linda (Glenn), son, Chris (Amy), daughter-in-law, Linda; six grandchildren, Ashley, Kathleen (David), James, Riley, Jack and Dayton and great grandchild Lucas. Wyn will be deeply missed by friends in Parksville and North Vancouver, family in Vancouver, Washington State, California and London, and many cousins, nieces and nephews in Europe. We would like to acknowledge the wonderful care provided by Germaine Franck. A Celebration of Life will take place on September 28, 2019 at 1:00 pm in the Allsbrook Room, at Yates Memorial Services, 1000 Allsbrook Road, Parksville, BC. To send a condolence to the family please visit www.yatesmemorial.ca YATES MEMORIAL SERVICES 250-248-5859 "Lives Cherished and Celebrated"
Published in The North Shore News from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019