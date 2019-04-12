Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Winifred Marie (Millar) MCINNES. View Sign

MCINNES, Winifred Marie (nee Millar) It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Winifred Marie McInnes (nee Millar). Win passed peacefully in her sleep on March 22, 2019. She is survived by and lovingly remembered by her husband of 66 years, David Leslie McInnes. Win will be deeply missed by her children, Patricia (Barry), John, Kim (Constance) and Donald. Also missing her will be her grandchildren Derek (Roseanne), Kathryn (Kyle), Callum and Elizabeth (Lucy, mother of Callum and Elizabeth), great-grandchildren Skyler and Hudson, as well as nieces, nephews and the many other relatives and friends whose life Win has touched and made so much richer by having her as part of their life. Win lived a full life to 89 years of age during which time she created an incredible family home, entertained a great deal, always giving back to the people and the communities in which she lived with boundless generosity and kindness. Win was an accomplished clothing designer, a master in cross-stitchery, and enthusiastic traveler, travelling with Dave, family and friends. One of Win's favorite places was cruising on the ocean and boating but most importantly following her lifelong passion for fishing with her life mate and best friend Dave, friends and family. Family and friends are gifts that we give ourselves and there was no greater gift to all of our family than Win. Win always said "It is better to wear away than to rust away" and she lived her life to the fullest following her values. If friends so desire, in lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in Win's name to your favorite charity. We would like to add a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Mount St. Joseph's Hospital and the North Shore Hospice for their kindness and care.







Published in The North Shore News from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2019

