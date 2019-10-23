Winnifred Dann, age 95, passed away peacefully on her own terms, August 6, 2019. Born in Tottenham, England, Win immigrated to Winnipeg in 1948 to marry her husband. The family moved to West Vancouver in 1952 where Win lived for the rest of her life.
She was predeceased by her husband, Richard, as well as her two daughters, Allison and Avrille. She is survived by her son, Miles, and three grandchildren, Harrison, Alexsandra, and Mitchell.
Win was truly a special person, a mother, sister, and grandmother who always cared for those around her. Win always held on to her positivity. Her outlook on life was an inspiration and she will be sorrily missed.
Published in The North Shore News from Oct. 23 to Nov. 21, 2019