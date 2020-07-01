Win was a good looking guy, quick to smile, with a mischievous wit and never ending curiosity. He rode a motorcycle and swept wife-to-be, Phyl, right off her feet! Win was lively, extremely creative, very exacting, and humble. He had boundless enthusiasm for things he loved - family, friends, art, architecture, design and travel - he loved it all! He served as an official war artist in Ottawa during WWII and graduated from Ontario College of Art. His prolific career spanned commercial art, portrait commissions and architectural design. He was a wonderful conduit to the art and design world, sharing his perceptions and insights with family and friends. Win demonstrated that a life in art was an achievable thing and that art in life was something to strive for, and his legacy will live on for years to come. He lived a full 96 years and was youthful to the end. Survived by Phyl (his lifelong muse of 71 years) and daughters Kristin Gabbott and Stacy Elliott and families. Thanks to all that loved and cared for him. We'll really miss him! With Love Phyl, Kris, Stacy, Steve, Carley, Connor, Lauren, Chase and Tenley.