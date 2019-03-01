Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Yvonne Anne MORRIS. View Sign

MORRIS, Yvonne Anne Morris May 21, 1920 - February 8, 2019 Yvonne passed away peacefully on February 8, 2019 at Capilano Care Center. Daughter of Maurice and Alicia (Ward) Goumain. She married George Joseph Morris, July 5, 1941 in North Vancouver. They were blessed with two sons, Edward George and Paul Joseph. She was predeceased by her parents, her sisters, Mari and Louise, her husband George, February 18, 1992, her son Paul, February 10th, 2016 and son, Edward on February 6, 2019, just two days before Yvonne. She is now reunited in Heaven with them. She is survived by her daughters - in - law, Janet (Paul) and Diane (Eddie). Yvonne had a passion for cooking and baking. She was a master in the kitchen. With her entrepreneurial business skills, she along with George formed "Morris Catering Company". They were very successful throughout the years hosting many elite and elegant functions covering the North Shore and Greater Vancouver. Yvonne had a huge heart and was involved in many charities, especially those helping the underprivileged. She was a highly respected, decorated member of The Catholic Womens League. She was also a member of "The Round Table Book Club". Her input always valuable and interesting. She was a great lady and she will be missed. A vigil will be held on Thursday, March 7th at Christ the Redeemer Parish. The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass and a Celebration of her Life will be held at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church, 599 Keith Road, West Vancouver, Friday, March 8, 2019 at 11 am with Fr. James Comey officiating. A reception will follow, catered by her CWL Sisters. Interment will be held at Capilano View Cemetery, following mass. Well Done, Good and Faithful Servant!







Yvonne passed away peacefully on February 8, 2019 at Capilano Care Center. Daughter of Maurice and Alicia (Ward) Goumain. She married George Joseph Morris, July 5, 1941 in North Vancouver. They were blessed with two sons, Edward George and Paul Joseph. She was predeceased by her parents, her sisters, Mari and Louise, her husband George, February 18, 1992, her son Paul, February 10th, 2016 and son, Edward on February 6, 2019, just two days before Yvonne. She is now reunited in Heaven with them. She is survived by her daughters - in - law, Janet (Paul) and Diane (Eddie). Yvonne had a passion for cooking and baking. She was a master in the kitchen. With her entrepreneurial business skills, she along with George formed "Morris Catering Company". They were very successful throughout the years hosting many elite and elegant functions covering the North Shore and Greater Vancouver. Yvonne had a huge heart and was involved in many charities, especially those helping the underprivileged. She was a highly respected, decorated member of The Catholic Womens League. She was also a member of "The Round Table Book Club". Her input always valuable and interesting. She was a great lady and she will be missed. A vigil will be held on Thursday, March 7th at Christ the Redeemer Parish. The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass and a Celebration of her Life will be held at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church, 599 Keith Road, West Vancouver, Friday, March 8, 2019 at 11 am with Fr. James Comey officiating. A reception will follow, catered by her CWL Sisters. Interment will be held at Capilano View Cemetery, following mass. Published in The North Shore News from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for North Shore News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close