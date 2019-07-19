It is with heavy hearts, that we announce the passing of our Mum/Oumi. Survived by her children; Beverley Bowen (Gary) of Victoria, BC, Nigel Walker (Cathy), and Melanie Macauley (Kevin) of North Vancouver, BC, her grandchildren; Kyla, Caitlyn, Mara, Nathan, and Madison, her siblings; Jean, Muriel, Cecile, and George (Australia), Louie, and Pamela (South Africa). Predeceased by her husband, Neville and her parents George and Louie Scharneck, siblings; Leon, Stanley, Maureen, Tony, and Patricia.
Yvonne/Mum/Oumi lived with progressive dementia for the last 15 years of her life. We would like to thank the staff of Inglewood Care Center as well as mom's special friend Susan for their loving care and compassion for our mum.
In lieu of flowers, her family would appreciate if you would consider making a donation, in memory of Yvonne Catherine Walker, to the Alzheimer's Society of BC. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.bellburnaby.com
Condolences can be sent to the family at www.dignitymemorial.com
Wednesday, July 24 at 11 AM at Holy Trinity Church, 2725 Lonsdale Avenue, North Vancouver, BC.
Published in The North Shore News from July 19 to Aug. 17, 2019