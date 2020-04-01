Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Yvonne THOMAS. View Sign Obituary

THOMAS, Yvonne It is with great sadness that we announce that our mom, Yvonne Thomas passed peacefully into the presence of her Lord on March 17th, 2020. Mom was surrounded by the love of her family when she passed over, a mere 4 days short of her 92nd birthday. She was predeceased by her husband Ken, her oldest son Jim, her brother Eurwedd Owen and her sister Enid. She is survived by her son Garry (Dora), her daughter Lorraine (Glen) and her daughter in law Laurel, 7 grand kids and 5 great grand kids. Our Mom grew up in Drumheller, Alberta to Welsh parents and was very proud of her Welsh heritage. Mom trained to become a nurse and applied herself to that calling for numerous years; she loved being a nurse and serving others, which was a life-long trait and a central pillar of her faith as a Christian. Along her journey she met and made life-long friends - some friendships lasted as long as 70 years, from her involvement with nursing, her church, her neighbours and her community involvement. One of her first nursing jobs took her to Princeton, BC where she met our dad. They married in 1952. Mom and Dad raised their family initially in the Dunbar area, but mostly in North Vancouver. Mom still made new friends in Parksville after she moved to that city following Dad's passing. Mom was a good friend to all, a wonderful parent to her own children and a great grand-parent along with Dad. Mom was outgoing, had a great sense of humour, enjoyed being with people and cared for her family and friends. Her faith was a central part of her character that not only saw her attend church on a regular basis but drove her to speak of her faith to those she met along her life's journey. She strove to serve others before herself. She was the Good Samaritan as she invited even those she had just met to join her and her family for dinner. Mom, family life was very important to her. Mom made great holiday meals which all looked forward to. She also enjoyed fishing and camping and the family spent 30 plus summers at Pender Harbour. Later in life mom and dad enjoyed travelling the world - see that attached photo. Special thanks to the palliative care staff at NRGH. In lieu of flowers please make donations to







