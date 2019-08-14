It is with deep regret that our mother and Grandma, Zoe Lenska, born Mariette Monaghan in Kirkcaldy, Scotland, died of progressive dementia at age 87. Although the illness cost present memory loss, her extraordinary long term memory enabled her to remember all the verses to all her beloved songs, literally leaving her singing to the end, with the help of the loving and patient staff at Columbus Residence in Vancouver.
Many thanks to the North Shore communities providing much needed senior’s meals and activities, in particular the John Braithwaite Centre and Andy with the ‘Just Us’ band who performed weekly enjoyment for Zoe’s passion for singing and dancing.
A special Kudo, also, goes out to former mayor Darrell Mussatto, whose big heart and dedication helped an old woman out in her time of need. A kindness she never forgot.
From her family, Julie, Mark, David, Valentina and Olivia xxxxx
‘Lang May Yer Lum Reek’.
Published in The North Shore News from Aug. 14 to Sept. 12, 2019