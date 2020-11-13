Abigail Cleo Wood, 94, of Fort Valley, Virginia, passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at Warren Memorial Hospital. The funeral service will be held Sunday, November 15, at 11:00 a.m. at Community Church of God in Dunn Loring. Pastors Glenn Dryden and Gary Williams will officiate. Interment will follow in Charles Emerson Walters Cemetery in Fort Valley. The family will receive friends from 10-11 at the church.
Pastor Gail Wood was born October 4, 1926, in Beaumont, PA, daughter of the late Heber and Grace Root Belles. She was a member of Community Church of God where she was Pastor Emeritus and served on the Ministerial Council of the Church of God. She was a Youth Director at Burnside Youth Camp, Assistant Director of the Lighthouse Bible Institute. She was a missionary for the Church of God in seven different countries.
Abigail is survived by her husband of 74 years, Pastor Jennings Byron Wood whom she married on March 1, 1947; son, Garry A. Wood of Strasburg; two daughters, Kathy Renee Middleton and husband Dave of Palm Harbor, FL, and Loretta Faith Gorham and husband Keith of Newark, OH; two sisters, Ruth Sizemore of Beaumont, PA, and Grayce Barber of TN; four grandchildren, Aaron Wood, Heather Anderson, Levi Newton and Lexis Eden and numerous great and great-great grandchildren.
We wish to recognize the following: Pallbearers Wiley Cash, Bruce Morris, Levi Newton, Jack Reedy, Steve Wannall and Bennie Whittemore; and Honorary pallbearers John Bailey, Pastor Nathan Dieudonne, Gary Holland, Keith Jacobs and Lennox Smith.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to India Mission, c/o Community Church of God, 2500 Gallows Road, Dunn Loring, VA 22027-1312.
Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.