Adam Reese Ritenour (1982 - 2020)
Adam Reese Ritenour, 37, of Strasburg, passed away March 8, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center. Adam was born June 3, 1982, in Maryland, son of Randy Ritenour of Strasburg and Susan Ritenour of Hagerstown, MD. Along with his parents, he is survived by his brother Lucas Ritenour, of Hagerstown, MD. Services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Adam Reese Ritenour Burial Fund, 14116 S. Middle Road, Edinburg, VA 22824.

Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Mar. 13, 2020
