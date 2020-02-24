Agnes "Snooky" Childress, 88, of Strasburg, Virginia passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020 at her home.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia with Sammy Campbell officiating. Burial will follow at Panorama Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Childress was born on August 31, 1931 in Washington, DC to the late Howard and Elizabeth O'Connor Thomas. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Earl Childress; son, William Childress; grandson, William Bart Peele and sister, Betty Estep.
She had an enormous heart, never met a stranger and was everybody's mom.
Survivors include her son, Earl Childress, Jr. of Strasburg; five daughters, Mary Smith of Hagerstown, Maryland, Faye Peele of Front Royal, Margurite Dehart (John) of Winchester, Virginia, Donna Davis (Donnie) of Strasburg and Shirley Childress of Strasburg; twelve grandchildren; thirteen great grandchildren and two children she recently reunited with through ancestry.com, son, Charles Saffeld of Waco, Texas and daughter, Margie Whitehead of Greenfield, Indiana.
Pallbearers will be Earl Childress, John Dehart, Donald Davis, William Childress, Joseph Ortman and Thomas Lewis.
Honorary pallbearers will be Steve Moran and Kyle Dodson.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.
Condolence messages may be sent to www.maddoxfuneralhome.com
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Feb. 24, 2020