Agnes D. Rutherford, 94, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Warren Memorial Hospital.



A viewing for family and friends will be held at 1:00 p.m. followed by the funeral service on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal with the Rev. Marc Roberson officiating. Burial will follow at Prospect Hill Cemetery.



Mrs. Rutherford was born on November 11, 1925 in Front Royal, Virginia to the late James Monroe and Fannie Hall Derflinger. She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Vernon Rutherford; two brothers, James "Jimmy" Monroe Derflinger, Jr. and Neville Hall Derflinger and sister, Kathleen "Kitty" Derflinger Foltz.



She worked as the secretary to the Personnel Manager and Plant Manager's of Avtex for over 42 years, was a member of Riverton United Methodist Church and a member of Women of the Moose in Front Royal.



After her retirement, Agnes loved to cook, travel, make flower arrangements, and greeting cards for family and friends.



Survivors include her two sons, Charles "Chuck" Rutherford, Jr. (Tracy) of Front Royal, VA and Alan Rutherford (Kim) of Bentonville, VA and two grandsons, Charles "Chaz" Rutherford III and Matthew Rutherford. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.



Pallbearers will be Ronnie Benson, Raymond Bohlman, Gary Kenney, Ricky Lillard, Timmy Mathews, and Manuel Tederick.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Riverton United Methodist Church Mortgage Fund, 55 East Strasburg Road, Front Royal, VA 22630.



Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.



