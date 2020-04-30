Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Agnes Monday. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



On Friday, April 24, 2020 Agnes passed.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles, of 59 years, and two grandsons.



She is survived by her children, Sandra (Mike) Foley, Wayne (Lynn), Gregg, and Brian (Holly). Also surviving are 12 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.



Born on June 27, 1922 in Breckinridge, Minnesota, she is the last of 10 children of John and Christina Schneider. She came to Washington, DC in 1942, and spent most of her years in Northern Virginia (Vienna, Falls Church, and Front Royal).



She will be remembered most for her intense engagement in supporting all of her family.



In lieu of flowers, the family encourages you to donate to a local food bank or our medical forces during this current pandemic.



Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Apr. 30, 2020

