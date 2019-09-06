Albert P. Frye, 80, of Front Royal, VA, passed away Saturday August 31, 2019 at Consulate Healthcare of Woodstock.
Born February 17, 1939 at Engle Switch, WV, he was the son of the late Roy Norman Frye and Pearl Pauline Shackelford Frye.
He retired from Halltown Paperboard Co. as an equipment operator after 32 years of service.
He is survived by several extended family members.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth; son, Chad; four brothers, John W., Edward L., Roy N. Jr., and Phillip E. Frye; and four sisters, Mary Elizabeth Frye, Dorothy L. Burgess, Phyllis V. Frye, and Annabelle F. Fisher.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, September 6, 2019 at Eackles-Spencer & Norton Funeral Home, 256 Halltown Road, Harpers Ferry, WV with Pastor David Frazier and Evangelist Charles Sulser officiating. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery in Bolivar, WV.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Sept. 6, 2019