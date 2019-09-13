Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alda Marilyn (Powers) Wetzel. View Sign Service Information Dellinger Funeral Home 5997 Main Street Mt. Jackson , VA 22842 (540)-477-3145 Send Flowers Obituary



Alda Marilyn Wetzel, 78, of Mt. Jackson, died Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Living Waters Assisted Living in Timberville.



Mrs. Wetzel was born December 27, 1940 in Little Deer Isle, Maine, daughter of the late Lloyd Milton and Phyllis Lillian Billings Powers.



She was a member of Walker's Chapel Church of the Brethren in Mt Jackson.



She was preceded in death by her first husband, Alvah Craig Sr.; and her last husband, Raymond J. Wetzel.



She is survived by a daughter, Betty Jean Ritter of Capon Bridge, West Virginia; two sons, Alvah C. Craig Jr. of Orkney Springs and Michael A. Craig of Quicksburg; a sister, Jacqueline L. Carter Sackett; three brothers, Richard Pearl Powers, Norman L. Powers and his wife Betsey Hupper Powers, and Douglas M. Powers and his wife Tammy Hutchins Powers; four grandchildren; and four great grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by two sons, Bobby Allen Craig and Timothy Calvin; and two brothers, Lloyd Clayton Powers and Robert Kenneth Powers.



Services will be held at 3:30 p.m. Monday, September 16, 2019 at Dellinger Funeral Home in Mt. Jackson with Pastor Dave Casto officiating. Burial will follow in Walker's Chapel Church Cemetery.



Pallbearers will be Alvah C. Craig Jr., Michael A. Craig, Kevin Ritter, Andre Overbaugh, Bill May, and Randy Lonas.



The family will receive friends 2-5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.



Memorial contributions may be made to the , Central and Western Virginia, Chapter 355, Rio Road West, Suite 102, Charlottesville, VA 22901.



