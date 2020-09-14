Alexandra (Ali) Cai Smith, 21, of Basye, passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Shenandoah Memorial Hospital in Woodstock. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, September 19 at 1:00 p.m. at Valley Funeral Chapel in Edinburg. Pastor Bruce Jackson will officiate.
Ali was born December 23, 1998 in Winchester, VA daughter of Stacey and J.R. Pitcock of Basye. She was a graduate of Stonewall High School.
Surviving, along with her parents are, her sister Emma Smith and brother Joseph Smith both of Basye; grandparents, Jeffrey Pitcock Sr. of Toms Brook; Deborah and Mark Fleenor of Inwood, WV, Hazel Brown of Mauzy and Paul Brown Sr. (deceased); aunts and uncles, James and Kimberley Pitcock of Star Tannery, Paula and Lance Jones of TX, Paul Brown Jr. of Harrisonburg, Priscilla and Gill Raynor of Hampton, Sherrie and Rick Fulk of Penn Laird and James Brown of Harrisonburg; cousin, Corbin Conner; and Ali's father, Gary Smith of Strasburg.
Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com
Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.