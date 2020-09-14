1/1
Alexandra Cai "Ali" Smith
1998 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alexandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Alexandra (Ali) Cai Smith, 21, of Basye, passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Shenandoah Memorial Hospital in Woodstock. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, September 19 at 1:00 p.m. at Valley Funeral Chapel in Edinburg. Pastor Bruce Jackson will officiate.

Ali was born December 23, 1998 in Winchester, VA daughter of Stacey and J.R. Pitcock of Basye. She was a graduate of Stonewall High School.

Surviving, along with her parents are, her sister Emma Smith and brother Joseph Smith both of Basye; grandparents, Jeffrey Pitcock Sr. of Toms Brook; Deborah and Mark Fleenor of Inwood, WV, Hazel Brown of Mauzy and Paul Brown Sr. (deceased); aunts and uncles, James and Kimberley Pitcock of Star Tannery, Paula and Lance Jones of TX, Paul Brown Jr. of Harrisonburg, Priscilla and Gill Raynor of Hampton, Sherrie and Rick Fulk of Penn Laird and James Brown of Harrisonburg; cousin, Corbin Conner; and Ali's father, Gary Smith of Strasburg.

Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com

Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Heishman Funeral Home, Valley Funeral Home Branch
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heishman Funeral Home, Valley Funeral Home Branch
14116 S. Middle Rd.
Edinburg, VA 22824
540-984-3700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved