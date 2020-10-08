Well done, good and faithful servant… enter into the joy of the Lord.
Matthew 25:23
Alfred Lee Snapp, Jr. 88, (Dad, Granddaddy, Grandpa, Papa), passed away from this earthly life to be with Jesus in his eternal heavenly home on October 5, 2020 in Stephens City, VA.
He was born April 2, 1932 in Middletown, VA, the son of Alfred Lee Snapp, Sr. and Helen Elizabeth Rinker Snapp.
Mr. Snapp was graduated from Stephens City High School, Northeastern School of Real Estate, and Agape Bible Training Center in Layman Bible Studies. He was a licensed minister. He was a member of New Hope Alliance Church, a prison minister at the CFW Regional Detention Center for 30 years, a member of the VA State Horticulture Society, past president of Frederick County Fruit Growers Assoc., and past pres. of VA Apple Storage. Mr. Snapp held a patent for "Snapp Stayman", a new strain of the Stayman apple. He was an orchardist and farmer, raising registered polled Hereford cattle at Alfred L. Snapp & Son, Inc.
Alfred married Betty Vonn Brill, August 12, 1956 in Opequon, VA.
Along with his wife Betty, he is survived by his children: James Michael Snapp, Sr. (Phyllis) of Butler, PA, Elizabeth Snapp Cooper (Mike) of Winchester, and Paul A. Bisbee (Liza) of Bedford, VA, a daughter-in-law, Sharon K. Snapp (Lee, III) of Winchester, a sister, Ruth Elizabeth Snapp of Winchester, eleven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents and a son, Alfred Lee Snapp III.
The family would like to thank his beloved caregivers: Shannon Locke and Katrina Staats for their caring and loving support during his illness.
The family will receive friends on Friday morning from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. at New Hope Alliance Church, 2311 Papermill Rd, Winchester, VA 22601. A celebration of his life will follow the visitation at 11:00 a.m. at the church with The Rev. Mike Cooper and The Rev. Ross Halbersma officiating.
Burial will follow at Greenhill Cemetery in Stephens City. Pallbearers will be James Michael Snapp, Jr., Alfred Lee Snapp IV, William Bradley Tschappat, Jonathan Michael Cooper, James Wesley Cooper, and James Michael Snapp, III.
Memorial contributions may be made to New Hope Alliance Church, 2311 Papermill Rd., Winchester, VA 22601 or to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St. Winchester, VA 22601.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com