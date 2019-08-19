Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alice Catherine (Fraley) Gregg. View Sign Service Information Dellinger Funeral Home 157 North Main Street Woodstock , VA 22664 (540)-459-2199 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Dellinger Funeral Home 157 North Main Street Woodstock , VA 22664 View Map Service 7:00 PM Dellinger Funeral Home 157 North Main Street Woodstock , VA 22664 View Map Graveside service 11:00 AM Union Cemetery Burtonsville , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary



Alice Catherine Fraley Gregg, 84, of Woodstock and formerly of Rocky Ridge, MD, passed away Friday, August 16, 2019.



Alice was born September 22, 1934 in Montgomery County, MD and reared in Redland, MD. She was the daughter of the late Brake Ralph Fraley and Catherine V. Cullers Fraley.



She was a lifelong member of the Brethren faith with present membership in Valley Pike Church of the Brethren.



Her public career spanned for 35 years in the banking world, beginning in 1952 with First National Bank of Gaithersburg, MD. In 1965 she returned to her banking career and was employed with Farmers and Mechanics National Bank including branch manager of the Mt. St. Mary's office, Emmitsburg, MD. She retired in 1987.



Her greatest contribution to the community was as a founding leader of the Toms Creek 4-H Dairy Club, Emmitsburg, MD, leading the club to their first national victory of Hoard's Dairyman Dairy judging contest. She assisted and advised many young persons into an adult life of a better future.



Mrs. Gregg's many civil and community contributions included, Treasurer and Sunday School Teacher with the Flower Hill Church and Thurmont, MD Church of the Brethren, Treasurer of the Soroptimist Club of Frederick, Treasurer of the Emmitsburg PTA, Emmitsburg, Chairwoman of the Advisory Board of the Southern States, Emmitsburg, MD, as well as leader of the TOP's # 303, Emmitsburg, MD and a member of the DAR of Frederick, MD. Mrs. Gregg was Past Matron of the Eastern Star of Page Chapter # 24 in Luray, VA from 2003-2004 and the Woodstock Chapter # 93 from 2004-2005. She held many Grand Chapter committee member positions.



Mrs. Gregg was a graduate of Gaithersburg High School, Class of 1953 and a graduate of Hood College's Management Program in 1985. She received her degree in Banking from the American Institute of Banking in 1988 from Baltimore Branch of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, Baltimore, MD.



In 1998 she graduated from The Church of the Brethren Eligin, IL with the degree of Education for Bridgewater College.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley W. Gregg; and a brother, Elwood Brake Fraley.



Mrs. Gregg is survived by a son, Stanley R. Gregg and his wife Mary Lu of Amherst, VA; one sister, Clara Bell Fraley Nelson of Needmore, PA; and a number of nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great, great nieces and nephews.



She will be remembered by special friends as well as many relatives and acquaintances and friends.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Woodstock Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 221, Woodstock, VA 22664.



The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Monday, August 19, 2019 at Dellinger Funeral Home, Woodstock, with an Eastern Star Service at 7 p.m..



A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 20, 2019 in Union Cemetery in Burtonsville, MD.



Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Home, Woodstock.



