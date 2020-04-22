Alice "Dot" Altizer Cooley, 91, of Middletown, VA, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020 at Winchester Medical Center.
In light of the restrictions on public gatherings services for Mrs. Cooley will be conducted privately.
Mrs. Cooley was born in Cucumber, West Virginia on February 27, 1929 a daughter of the late Roby Franklin Farley Altizer and Nannie Lou Mann Altizer. Mrs. Cooley retired from Montgomery Wards where she worked for over 30 years.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Edgar Allen "Woosie" Cooley and siblings Pricilla Orndorff and Eugene Altizer.
Survivors include her son William Allen Cooley of Middletown, VA; one sister Shirley A. Brannon of Middletown, VA along with several nieces and nephews.
Friends may stop by Stover Funeral Home to sign the guest book any time during regular business hours.
You may sign the guest book and submit condolences to the family online at www.stoverfuneralhome.com
Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mrs. Cooley.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Apr. 22, 2020