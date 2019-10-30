Alice Faye Morneault, 80, of Middletown, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Friday October 26, 2019, in her home.
A funeral service will be held on Sunday November 3 at 2:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Pastor Danny Clegg officiating. Inurnment will be private.
Mrs. Morneault was born on March 26, 1939, in Front Royal daughter of the late Millard Lee Henry and Evelyn Mae Updike Henry.
She was married to the late Rudolph Joseph "Frenchie" Morneault.
Surviving are three daughters Charity Ridgeway of Middletown, Hope Clegg of Front Royal, and Faith Smith of North Carolina; one son Ralph Ridgeway of Middletown; one brother William C. "Bill" Henry of Strasburg; one sister Loretta Henry of Front Royal; 13 grandchildren; and ten great grandchildren. Mrs. Morneault was preceded in death by a son Gregory Steven Ridgeway of Front Royal.
The family will receive friends on Sunday November 3 from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the family c/o Maddox Funeral Home, Inc., 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Oct. 30, 2019