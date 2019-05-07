Alice M. "Tudie" Johnson Rector, 91, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019 at Evergreen Nursing Home in Winchester.
A graveside service will be held Thursday, May 9 at 2 p.m. in Prospect Hill Cemetery with Sammy Campbell officiating.
Mrs. Rector was born July 23, 1927 in Linden, Virginia to the late Novel and Myrtle Showers Johnson.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, Alexander Hamilton Rector Jr.; and her son, Russell Eugene Rector.
Survivors include her two daughters, JoAnn Jenkins and Peggy Sealock, both of Front Royal, Virginia; seven grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; and three great great grandchildren.
