Rev. Allen Lynwood Baltimore
1928 - 2020
Rev. Allen Lynwood Baltimore, 91, of Front Royal, VA, passed September 20, 2020. He was born on November 15, 1928, and was preceded in death by his wife, Mildred Mae Baltimore.

Rev. Baltimore is survived by two daughters: Mildred (Augustus) Lee of Front Royal, VA, Brenda (Anthony) Matthews of Front Royal, VA; two sons: Edward (Shirmaine) Baltimore of Gainesville, VA, Charles E. Baltimore of Front Royal, VA; one sister, Margaret Summers of Front Royal, VA; a brother, Golden Baltimore of Front Royal, VA; and four grandchildren.

Due to the current conditions a private graveside service will be held.

Online condolences can be given at www.joynesfuneralhome.com

Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Sep. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Joynes Funeral Home, Inc.
29 North Third Street
Warrenton, VA 20188
(540) 347-3331
