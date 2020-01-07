Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Allen William Derflinger. View Sign Service Information Maddox Funeral Home 105 West Main Street Front Royal , VA 22630 (540)-635-2773 Send Flowers Obituary



Allen William Derflinger, age 83, peacefully passed on January 4, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center from complications of a stroke suffered in February.



Born February 5, 1936, he was the son of the late James William and Lennis Robinson Derflinger.



He grew up in Riverton and lived his whole life there. Mr. Derflinger is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Patricia Saffell Derflinger, and his four children: Allen William Derflinger II of Centreville VA and fiance Rosemarie Casilang of Queens, NY, Rev. Michael Derflinger, and wife Sherri of Gloucester Point, VA, Joel Clarke Derflinger and wife Jennifer of Bristow VA, and Julia Ellen Derflinger Conrad and husband Mike of Spotsylvania VA. Also surviving are eight grandchildren: James M. Derflinger II, Andrea B. Derflinger, Jeremy B. Derflinger, Rachel E. Conrad, Julia S. Derflinger, Heather M. Derflinger, William O. Conrad, and Lydia V. Conrad. Other survivors include a sister Ruth Derflinger Bridgeforth of Winchester, four nieces, five nephews, and numerous great nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Mr. Derflinger was pre-deceased by his brother-in-law William Edwin Bridgeforth Jr. and sister-in-law Paula Weaver Erdman.



Allen was a graduate of Warren County High School Class of 1956. He came from a long line of woodworkers, builders, and laborers. He was a member of the Ironworkers Union #5 out of Washington, D.C. as well as a member of Unity Masonic Lodge #146 Front Royal Grand Lodge of Virginia A.F. & A.M. He worked on several Smithsonian buildings, embassies, museums, churches, and arenas. Allen was quietly proud of his eye for detail and doing things right the first time in his work, and was always in demand for new and existing projects. Allen was a skilled craftsmen, developing a love of constructing many types of wood furniture and related projects which he provided as gifts to his family and friends.



Allen began attending Riverton United Methodist Church in 1957 during the ministry of Rev. Reed Diggs and gladly served as an active member for over 60 years. He served as a Trustee, Chairman of Trustees, the Administrative Board, Finance Committee, and was a member of The Chancel Choir and The United Methodist Men. He especially enjoyed delivering meals to the community and helping with the Men's food tent at Festival of Leaves for years.



Allen set a great example as a husband, father and grandfather. Lovingly known as "Poppy", he made his home the central gathering place for the family to meet each year for the holidays. It was also at his timeshares in Daytona Beach that various members of the family would get together each summer for more than 30 years. In addition to annual trips to Daytona Beach, Allen and Pat were able to enjoy a number of other trips, vacations, and several cruises. Allen was also an avid sports fan. He was a lifelong fan of the Washington Redskins. More recently, he became a devoted follower of the Washington Nationals, and experienced much joy and satisfaction upon watching them win the World Series.



The family wishes to send our heartfelt thanks to all of the caregivers that have provided comfort to him over the past year. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests that remembrances can be made to Riverton United Methodist Church. (55 E Strasburg Rd., Front Royal, VA 22630.) Funeral services will be held Friday, January 10 at 12 p.m. at Riverton United Methodist Church conducted by the Rev. Marc Roberson. Interment will follow at Prospect Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 9 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Church and at the residence in the afternoon at other times. Maddox Funeral Home is serving the Derflinger family.



