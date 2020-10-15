Alma Bly Fadely, 82, of Mt. Jackson, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, October 12, 2020 at Blue Ridge Hospice in Winchester, Virginia.
Alma was born October 18, 1937 to the late Thomas Bly Sr. and Clara May Palmer Bly.
On January 2, 1957 she married Donald Lee Fadely.
Along with her husband, she is survived by 3 daughters, Sharon Bauserman (Danny) of Woodstock, Jean Murphy (Gary) of Mt. Jackson and Donna Housden (Chris) of Luray, 5 grandchildren, Heather, Mary Beth, Scott, Greg, Michael, and Ethan, 6 great grandchildren, Travis, Dustin, Madison, Natalee, Alexis and Taylor. and her niece, Betty Clark.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Robert and a sister, Mary.
Alma retired from Shenandoah County Schools in 2007. She worked side by side with her husband for years. Alma enjoyed sewing and quilting and taking care of her many plants.
Family night will be from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Dellinger Funeral Homes, Mt. Jackson. A Graveside Service will be at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, October 16, 2020 in Hudson Cross Roads Community Cemetery. Reverend Matthew Diehl will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Blue Ridge Hospice 333 West Cork Street Winchester, Virginia, Conicville Fire Department 763 Conicville Road Mt. Jackson, Virginia 22842 or Mt. Jackson Rescue Squad P.O. Box 251 Mt. Jackson, Virginia 22842.
A special thank you to Blue Ridge Hospice, Conicville Fire Department, Mt. Jackson Rescue Squad and all the caregivers that came by the house.
A small Memorial Service and meal will be a t a later date.
Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Homes, Mt. Jackson.
