Alma Louise "Boot" Kane, 84, of Stephens City, VA, passed away Friday, April 19, 2019 at her home.
A graveside service for Alma will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019 in the Alum-Bank Cemetery in Wardensville, WV.
The family will receive friends at Stover Funeral Home 7-8 p.m. Friday.
