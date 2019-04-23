Northern Virginia Daily

Alma Louise "Boot" Kane

Service Information
Stover Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
177 N. Holliday Street
Strasburg, VA
22657
(540)-465-5101
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Stover Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
177 N. Holliday Street
Strasburg, VA 22657
Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Alum-Bank Cemetery
Wardensville, WV
Obituary
Alma Louise "Boot" Kane, 84, of Stephens City, VA, passed away Friday, April 19, 2019 at her home.

A graveside service for Alma will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019 in the Alum-Bank Cemetery in Wardensville, WV.

The family will receive friends at Stover Funeral Home 7-8 p.m. Friday.

Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Alma Kane.

Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Apr. 23, 2019
