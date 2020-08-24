Alpheus Lee White passed away August 22, 2020, in his wife's ancestral home on Glenway Farm near Browntown Virginia. He was 93 years and 7 months.
Al, as he was known was the youngest of two children of Everlyn Alpheus White and Bessie Hortense (Fellers) White. He was born in Roanoke, Virginia on January 22, 1927. His mother died the night he was born. He subsequently lived with his father, sister, and grandparents in Roanoke until his father remarried. Everlyn then built a new home in Roanoke where they resided until he passed away in 1940. Al moved in with his aunt on a farm west of Salem, VA. He graduated from Andrew Lewis High School in Salem, VA in February of 1945.
Al entered Roanoke College in February before volunteering for the Army in April of the same year. After basic training, he found himself in Okinawa for the invasion of Japan. He was then transferred to the 53rd Medium Port Headquarters Company, which operated the Port at Naha, Okinawa. After being honorably discharged in December 1946 as a Staff Sargent, Al returned to Roanoke College where he received his Bachelor of Science in Economics in August 1949. He was also commissioned a Second Lieutenant, Army of the United States, Infantry during his college stay.
After graduation, Al taught at the Reliance school for one year in Warren County, Virginia. He and Anna Rae Rudacille of Glen Echo, Virginia met at Roanoke College and married at Browntown, Virginia in July 1950. In October of that year, Al was called to active duty and served in Korea with Company F, 279th Regiment, 45 Infantry Division. He was awarded the Combat Infantry Badge and the Bronze Star for "Meritorious Achievement Against the Enemy."
He was promoted to First Lieutenant while in Korea and was released from active duty in August 1952. An account of Al's Korean War experiences is documented in 27th Infantry Historical Document by William B. Newberry.
Upon returning to civilian life, Al entered graduate school at the University of Virginia where he received a Master's degree of Education in 1953 and Doctor of Education in 1959. From 1955 until his retirement in January 1982, he was employed in several different positions in the U.S. Office of Education, which later became the U.S. Department of Education. While employed there, he co-authored Financial Accounting for Local and State School Systems, U.S. Government Printing Office, 1957. He went on to author Characteristics of Local School Board Policy Manuals, U.S. Government Printing Office, 1959 and Local School Boards Organization and Practices, U.S. Government Printing Office, 1962. At the time of his retirement, Al was Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary for Elementary and Secondary Education. After retirement, Al and Anna Rae were busy with farming and family genealogy. Al published two volumes on his father's family and another volume on his mother's family. Together with his sons, Al grew and sold Christmas trees and continued raising the farm's cattle herd. In 2005 along with his family, Al co-founded Glen Manor Vineyards, a family farm vineyard and winery. This was both a passion for him and inspiration to never stop living and to enjoy life to its fullest. After his beloved wife, Anna Rae passed in 2014, Al consolidated three generations of her family recipes from index cards into a family cookbook. He was proud of this achievement as are his family.
In addition to his wife and parents, Al was predeceased by his older sister Evelyn Joy White in 1957.
Al is survived by three sons, Mark (Janet), Steve (Sherrie) and Jeff (Kelly), five grandchildren, Jack (Emily), Ashleigh, Lauren, Allee and Andrew, and one great-granddaughter, Ella. Al is survived by two brothers, Edward (Susan) and Jon (Judy), along with their many children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, all who Al loved to visit and when they visited here on the farm. Also surviving is Al's sister-in-law Petsy Rudacille, her children Susan (John) and Lillian and Susan's children James (Theresa) and John Richard (Stephanie). Al also was blessed with many friends far and wide plus close neighbors who he loved to visit with and share stories of his many life experiences.
There will be a private family burial at Prospect Hill Cemetery, Thursday August 27 at 10 a.m. with military honors from the Veterans of Foreign Wars and with a detachment of the Sons of the American Revolution in attendance. Pallbearers will be Mark, Steve and Jeff White, Lillian Rudacille, Jose Morales and Gary Szabo. Please listen for the bagpipes playing from atop Prospect Hill. On the one-year anniversary of Al's death, Sunday August 22, 2021 the family would like to have a memorial service with all of Al's family and friends in attendance.
The family would like to extend their gratitude and thanks to the Fresenius Kidney Care Warrenton and especially to Julie and Laura for trying to help Dad feel better during his final year. Also, a warm thank you to Sydney for her love, compassion and physical therapy.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Al's favorite local charitable organization, The St. Luke Community Clinic, for their upcoming annual fundraiser benefit. SaintLukeClinic.org
(540) 636-4325 "When a good man is down, you try and help pick him up" Alpheus Lee White. God bless Alpheus Lee White and God bless America.