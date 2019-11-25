

Alston P. Mumaw, 87, of Woodstock, passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Skyline Terrace.



Mr. Mumaw was born on November 5, 1932 in Conicville, Virginia, the son of the late Benick Mumaw and Beulah Combs Mumaw.



Alston retired from VDOT and was a member of the Pleasant View Church of the Brethren.



He was preceded in death by his two wives, Dena Wilkins Mumaw and Frances Ludwig Mumaw.



He is survived by two step daughters, June Thompson of Woodstock and Josie Foltz of Vera Beach, Florida; a sister, Lois Jordan of Mount Jackson.



The family will receive friends at Valley Funeral Service, Edinburg on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with a funeral service following at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Jack Tucker officiating. Burial will follow at Hudson Crossroads Community Cemetery.



The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22601 or the , 240 Deyerle Ave., Suite 102, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.



Arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Service, Inc and Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowman's Crossing.