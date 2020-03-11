Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alton Parker Mauck Jr.. View Sign Service Information Maddox Funeral Home 105 West Main Street Front Royal , VA 22630 (540)-635-2773 Send Flowers Obituary



Alton Parker Mauck, Jr., 90, of Bentonville, Virginia, went to be with the Lord Sunday, March 8, 2020. He was born in Bentonville on September 11, 1929 to Alton P. Mauck, Sr., and Daisy F. Williamson Mauck.



A 1947 graduate of Warren County High School in Front Royal, he was a lifelong resident of Bentonville. He attained the rank of Staff Sergeant in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War from 1950 to 1953. He was employed by Stauffer Chemical Company in Bentonville from 1945 until the plant closed in 1959. He retired in 1993 after working for 32 years as a meat cutter for Safeway Food Stores.



He was a longtime member of First Assembly of God in Front Royal where he held several leadership positions. He was an avid outdoor sportsman in every respect.



He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Lelia Athey Mauck; two sons, Dwayne A. Mauck (Lisa) of Front Royal, and Dale E. Mauck (Jill) of Fort Worth, Texas; three grandchildren, Derrick A. Mauck (Cassie), Lauren Leeper (Michael) and Nicole Mauck; two great grandchildren, Mackenzie Mauck and Mackayla Mauck, and one sister, Gayliss Flint (Orrie) of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Family night will be Friday, March 13 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal. The funeral service will be Saturday, March 14 at 2:00 p.m. at The Church at Skyline, 7655 Stonewall Jackson Highway, Front Royal, with Rev. William C. Smith and Rev. Butch Hammond officiating. The burial will take place at Bentonville Baptist Church, 2537 Stonewall Jackson Highway, Bentonville. Pallbearers will be Dwayne Mauck, Dale Mauck, Derrick Mauck, Mark Athey, Michael Sharp and James Ralls.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Assembly of God, 1111 Shenandoah Avenue or The Church at Skyline, P.O. Box 1582, Front Royal, Virginia, 22630.



Condolences may be sent to the family at Alton Parker Mauck, Jr., 90, of Bentonville, Virginia, went to be with the Lord Sunday, March 8, 2020. He was born in Bentonville on September 11, 1929 to Alton P. Mauck, Sr., and Daisy F. Williamson Mauck.A 1947 graduate of Warren County High School in Front Royal, he was a lifelong resident of Bentonville. He attained the rank of Staff Sergeant in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War from 1950 to 1953. He was employed by Stauffer Chemical Company in Bentonville from 1945 until the plant closed in 1959. He retired in 1993 after working for 32 years as a meat cutter for Safeway Food Stores.He was a longtime member of First Assembly of God in Front Royal where he held several leadership positions. He was an avid outdoor sportsman in every respect.He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Lelia Athey Mauck; two sons, Dwayne A. Mauck (Lisa) of Front Royal, and Dale E. Mauck (Jill) of Fort Worth, Texas; three grandchildren, Derrick A. Mauck (Cassie), Lauren Leeper (Michael) and Nicole Mauck; two great grandchildren, Mackenzie Mauck and Mackayla Mauck, and one sister, Gayliss Flint (Orrie) of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.Family night will be Friday, March 13 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal. The funeral service will be Saturday, March 14 at 2:00 p.m. at The Church at Skyline, 7655 Stonewall Jackson Highway, Front Royal, with Rev. William C. Smith and Rev. Butch Hammond officiating. The burial will take place at Bentonville Baptist Church, 2537 Stonewall Jackson Highway, Bentonville. Pallbearers will be Dwayne Mauck, Dale Mauck, Derrick Mauck, Mark Athey, Michael Sharp and James Ralls.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Assembly of God, 1111 Shenandoah Avenue or The Church at Skyline, P.O. Box 1582, Front Royal, Virginia, 22630.Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com. Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Mar. 11, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Northern Virginia Daily Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close