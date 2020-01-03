Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alvin Leo Vann Sr.. View Sign Service Information Heishman Funeral Home, Valley Funeral Home Branch 14116 S. Middle Rd. Edinburg , VA 22824 (540)-984-3700 Send Flowers Obituary



Alvin Leo Vann, Sr., 83, of Maurertown, passed away Wednesday, January 1, 2020 peacefully at his home. The funeral service will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Maurertown Brethren Church. Pastor Todd Crowder will officiate. Following a meal at the church the interment will be held at 2:00 p.m. at Sunset View Memorial Gardens in Woodstock. The family will receive friends Friday, January 3 from 6-8 p.m. at the church.



Mr. Vann was born February 9, 1936 in Columbia Furnace, son of the late Elmer and Pauline Barton Vann. He was a 1954 graduate of Toms Brook High School and served in the Army during the



Alvin is survived by his wife, Shirley "Marie" Stoneburner Vann whom he married on June 19, 1960; son, Alvin "Al" Vann Jr. and wife Angie of Maurertown; identical twin brother, Calvin L. Vann and wife Hilda of Maurertown; sister, Carolyn Barr and husband Paul "Denny" Barr of Berryville; nephews, Jim Vann and wife Melodie of Maurertown and Jonathan Barr and significant other Karrie Hawbaker of Falling Waters, WV.; nieces, Debbie Huffman and husband Dale of Maurertown, Cathy Barr and Paula "DeeDee" Mc Lean of Berryville; great nephews, Ryan Huffman of Harrisonburg and Landon Barr of Falling Waters, WV.; great nieces, Courtney Huffman and fiance Chuck Presley of Pinehurst, NC and Madison McLean of Charlottesville; and sisters-in law, Dorothy Grove and husband Jim of Crozet and Judy Root of Lakewood, WA.



Pallbearers will be Jim Vann, Dale Huffman, Ryan Huffman Jonathan Barr, Jerry Copp and Steve Copp.



In lieu of flowers, contributions made be made to Maurertown Brethren Church, P.O. Box 25, Maurertown, VA., 22644 or Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601.



Vietnam War from 1962-1963. He helped on the family farm in Maurertown, milking dairy cows and growing crops. He worked several jobs before beginning his career and retiring from VDOT, starting with the survey party, transferred to the bridge crew, then eventually the Bridge Superintendent of Shenandoah and Frederick Counties. He enjoyed carpentry, woodworking and assembling grandfather clocks. He served on the Shenandoah County Board of Building Code Appeals. He was a member of the Maur-Brook-Olive Ruritan Club, received the Tom Downing Fellowship Award from the Ruritan National Foundation in Appreciation of Unselfish Personal Effort and was committee chairman for the club's litter pick-up. He was Deacon Emeritus, official Board Member and served as Sunday school Superintendent at Maurertown Brethren Church where he received perfect attendance at Sunday school for 38 years before experiencing failing health; attended the General Conference of the Brethren Church for many years, served on the Southeastern District Board of Overseers; caretaker and administrator of the church cemetery and attended the Wednesday morning men's prayer breakfast group.

