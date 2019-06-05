Alvin Lonnie Moran, 83, of Strasburg, VA, passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at the Winchester Medical Center.
A memorial service for Mr. Moran will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019 at St. Stephen Lutheran Church with the Rev. Patrick Freund officiating. Military honors will be conducted by Shenandoah American Legion Post 77, Strasburg, VA.
The family will receive friends at the church Saturday one hour prior to the service.
Mr. Moran was born October 8, 1935 in Augusta Springs, VA, a son of the late Floyd Berlin and Ruby Virginia Meadows Moran.
Mr. Moran was a 1953 graduate of Warren County High School and a member of St. Stephen Lutheran Church.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, worked for Avtex Fibers Inc., and retired from I.B.E.W. Local 26.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Patrick Moran.
Survivors include his loving wife, Polly Dellinger Moran of Strasburg, VA; his children, Donna Boies and husband Michael of Strasburg, VA and Michael Moran and wife Tammy of Front Royal, VA; his grandchildren, Christopher, Melissa, Rebecca, Joshua, Jonathan and Corey; along with 10 great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Shenandoah County, P.O. Box 173, Woodstock, VA 22664 or St. Stephen Lutheran Church, 15737 Back Road, Strasburg, VA 22657.
