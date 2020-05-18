Alvin Lynn Rinker, 83, of Mt. Jackson, VA, died on May 16, 2020 at Bridgewater Retirement Community in Bridgewater, VA. He was born in Orkney Springs, VA, to the late Minor A. and Eunice B. Hepner Rinker.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Judith Rinker Hildebrand.
Alvin graduated from Triplett School in 1954 and was a veteran of the U.S. Army. After his time in the service, he returned to Mt. Jackson to work with his father in the family carpentry business. In 1961 Alvin pursued an opportunity to open his own business, Rinker and Frye Memorials. After many years in the monument business, he started providing storage facilities to his community through Valley and Shelleys Storage, which also was successful. Still being a young man, Alvin had the opportunity to become a Rural Mail Carrier in Mt. Jackson, which he retired from. Retirement challenged him to still move forward. He opened Shelleys Ice Cream Stand in Mt. Jackson. Alvin was raised with a good work ethic and was extremely motivated to provide for his family. In his retirement years, Alvin and Wanda wintered at their home in Bonita Springs, Florida, which he enjoyed.
Alvin was a dedicated and loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Wanda Kerlin Rinker; sons, Jeffry Keith (Bev) and Michael Lynn (Gae), daughter, Sandra Michele Rinker; grandchildren, Jordan Rinker (Sandy), Matthew Rinker (Jaclyn), Zachary Rinker (Brooke) and Katie Rinker (Brandon) and 2 great grandchildren, Emily and Clayton; a brother, Dean Rinker (Jeanne) and sister, Gloria Rinker Rupert (Claude).
The family extends a special thanks to the dedicated staff of Serenity House at Bridgewater Retirement Community, who provided loving and caring attention to Alvin after suffering from a stroke.
A service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Dellinger Funeral Home, Mt. Jackson. Pastor Karen Van Stee will officiate. A private burial will follow the service. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1-2 p.m.
We ask everyone to comply with the current situation. Seating for the service is maxed at 75. If you are concerned about attending the service, then reach out with a phone call to the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Mary's Pine Lutheran Church P.O. Box 43 Mount Jackson, VA 22842 or the Mt. Jackson Rescue Squad and Fire Department P.O. Box 251 Mt Jackson, VA 22842.
Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Home, Mt. Jackson.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on May 18, 2020.