Alvin Ray Fishback, of Delaplane, VA, died June 18, 2019 at Fauquier Hospital at the age of 72.
Alvin was born February 18, 1947 in Washington, D.C. to the late Alvin and Eloise Fishback.
He was also predeceased by his first wife, Betty L. Fishback.
Alvin served his country in the United States Navy.
He loved farming and retired after a long career with Verizon.
He is survived by his wife, Vivian Lunsford Fishback of Delaplane, VA; son, Mathew Fishback of Delaplane, VA; brother, Ken Fishback of Fredericksburg, VA; and three grandchildren.
The family received friends 1-2 p.m. Sunday June 23 at Royston Funeral Home of Marshall, VA. A service was held at 2 p.m. with interment following in Leeds Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be given to the Marshall Volunteer Rescue Squad. marshallfirerescue.org
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on June 25, 2019