Amos Harold Morris, 92, of Strasburg, VA passed Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Consulate Healthcare of Woodstock, VA.
A graveside service for Mr. Morris will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Friday, June 5, 2020 in Riverview Cemetery with Rev. Sonya Williams-Giersch officiating. Full military honors will be conducted by Shenandoah American Legion Post 77 Strasburg, VA.
Amos was born in Savage, Maryland January 20, 1928 a son of the late Harry Amos and Lillian May Smith Morris.
Amos married Hilda Mae McDonald of Strasburg, then later married Betty Williams Vance of Strasburg, together they had 50 years of marriage.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, James Elsworth Morris, Lillian Kline, his twin brother Charles (Hound Dog) Morris, Helen Hoover and Mildred (Sissy) Hockman and a step-son, Jeffery Allen Vance.
Amos is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Betty Williams Morris of Strasburg, VA; his children, Gary Morris (Robin) of Stephens City, VA, Harry Morris (Susie) of Wyoming, Mary Ann Morris of Nevada, Laurie Young of Washington, Kris Morris (Debbie) of Middletown, VA, Philip Vance (Sandra) of Tennessee, Florence Jenkins (John) of Strasburg, VA, Dawn Stickley (Rex) of Maine and Kelly Vance of Bunker Hill, WV. Mr. Morris is also survived by numerous grandchildren and great- grandchildren.
The family of Amos Morris would like to thank the nursing staff of Consulate Healthcare of Woodstock for all of the care and kindness in caring for Mr. Morris.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests that expressions of sympathy be in the form of memorial contributions to the Alzheimer's Association or a Veteran group of your choice.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jun. 3, 2020.