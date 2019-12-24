

Andrew Crawford Sheetz, 50, of Strasburg, passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Winchester Medical Center.



He was born January 30,1969 in Winchester, VA to the late Paul Douglas and Bettie Lou Baker Sheetz.



After the deaths of his parents, he was raised by his aunt and uncle, Hilda S. and the late W.E. "Skip" Baker.



He is survived by his brother, Lee Wayne "Butch" Sheetz of Strasburg, VA; and his sister, Paula Roberta Sheetz of Woodstock, VA.



He will be cremated and there will be no services at the family's request. Donations may be made to .



