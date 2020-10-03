

On September 14, 2020, Angela L. Proctor passed away peacefully in her sleep. She was born on December 9 and raised in Rittenhouse Square of Philadelphia to parents of Panamanians and German descent. She was raised by her beloved Aunt Faythe and Uncle George Blaschak.



Angela was a Shenandoah Valley staple, she was well-loved in her town by her neighbors (Sauer family and Donna), best friend Karen and her church Saint John Bosco. She was a dedicated Catholic. She also considered Brooklyn New York as her second home where she leaves many friends behind.



In her career, she held many titles from a Correctional officer to a Restaurant Owner/Chef. Her one true passion was her small farm in Maurertown in which she was an amazing horticulturalist too. She enjoyed bubble baths, aperol spritz, dancing and beach trips where she would hunt for hours for seashells. Her last two weeks of life were spent dancing at her daughters birthday, taking a last min trip to swim at her favorite beach and taking a bubble bath with an aperol spritz in hand.



She is survived by her six children, Dorothy Keffer, Marie Snyder, Heather Bowers, Emma Gaccione, Jack Proctor and Susannah Proctor. Their success in their careers and as parents is what truly shows who she was. She is also survived by her 19 grandchildren whom she loved and cared for. Despite her large family Angela always made time for everyone, she always picked up the phone, she always told us she loved us.



Her children are planning a private celebration of life "Celebracion de vida" (as she would say!) at a later date.

