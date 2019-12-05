Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Angela "Angie" Zaun. View Sign Service Information Maddox Funeral Home 105 West Main Street Front Royal , VA 22630 (540)-635-2773 Send Flowers Obituary



Angela (Angie) Romer Zaun, 84, of Front Royal passed away peacefully at home on December 2, 2019.



Angie was born on March 30, 1935 in Wolfach, Germany. She came to the U.S. in 1955 and worked as a nurse's aid in Valley City, ND until 1967. She then moved to Fairfax, VA in 1967 and then to Front Royal in 1975. Since moving to Front Royal, she worked at Aileen, Strasburg Automotive, Ghost Dusters Cleaning Service and then part-time at Dean's Steak House.



The family will receive friends at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, December 6, 2019 at Maddox Funeral Home and her service will begin at 11:00 a.m. Sammy Campbell will be officiating the service. Burial will be immediately following the service at Prospect Hill Cemetery.



Pallbearers will be Eric Burr, Erick Kohn, Brian May, Alex Burr, Marvin Burgess and Jason Buracker. Honorary pallbearers will be Richard Gann and Delmer Gann.



Angie loved watching tennis, golf, pro-football and MSNBC. She also loved gardening, sewing, cooking, baking, and caring for her family. It was rare to leave her house empty handed. Her cooking and baking was world renowned (not really but should have been).



She was preceded in death by her husband, Frederick Zaun in 1990, son Tommy Kohn in 1996 and daughters, Nora Dabbundo in 2016 and Jan Williams in 2017.



She is survived by her daughters, Barbara Gann (Delmer) of Bentonville, Lisa Burr (Eric) of Front Royal, and Sue Erdmann (Jerry) of McIntosh, MN, her sons Jimmy Kohn (Betsy) of Bentonville, Chuck Zaun (Carol) of Front Royal, and Les Zaun (Kathy) of Valley City, ND, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Special thank yous to Shelley Harpine, Cindy Vaught, Dr. Jon Winter, Jennifer Swain and the Blue Ridge Hospice team for loving her and making her feel special. Please know she loved each of you too.



Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.



